Better Chemistry - "So Many Reasons" New Single
Featuring Atara Phillips on lead vocals on Tuff Gong International Label
January 21, 2020
Check out the new Better Chemistry single "So Many Reasons" with Atara Phillips on lead vocals available now distributed by Tuff Gong International
Cjheck it out here >>> Stream / Download
Better Chemistry is a Southern California Reggae band that has been jammin' for decades. They specialize in "Jamaican Style" roots reggae sound we love. They stay busy playing shows allover the state and beyond. They will be rockin' at the One Love Californa Reggae Festival in Long Beach, Ca. next month. This is the third single in the past 12 months.
Look out for a full length album coming this year.
Check out more Better Chemistry