Better Chemistry - "So Many Reasons" New Single

Check out the new Better Chemistry single "So Many Reasons" with Atara Phillips on lead vocals available now distributed by Tuff Gong International

Cjheck it out here >>> Stream / Download

Better Chemistry is a Southern California Reggae band that has been jammin' for decades. They specialize in "Jamaican Style" roots reggae sound we love. They stay busy playing shows allover the state and beyond. They will be rockin' at the One Love Californa Reggae Festival in Long Beach, Ca. next month. This is the third single in the past 12 months.

Look out for a full length album coming this year.

