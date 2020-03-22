Brizion Dubwize interview with DJ Carlos Culture

San Diego Dub Steppers Producer

March 22, 2020
DJ Carlos Culture
San Diego Reggae producer Brizion Dubwize has been playing music since a teenager. He has been in bands but later sold his guitar amplifier to buy recording equipment. Now he is consistently creating Sound System, Dub and Steppers music and it's awesome. His well supported by his community and we talked about all that and much more. 

Brizion Dubwize at the controls

Check out this video of a live dub mix

