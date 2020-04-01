E. N Young Interview with DJ Carlos Culture

E.N Young is a roots musician born and raised on the USA/Mexico border in San Diego,

California. E.N started playing piano at age 6, which was the beginning of his musical life. His

parents bought him a white upright Samick Piano that he still records and plays on today. At age

12, he broke his left arm and the doctor recommended some physical activity to help recover. In

response, his father bought him a drum set to help with his recovery. Not only did it help

physically but E.N found a passion for percussion and drums. With his new drumming talent, he

reinvented himself on the piano and his musical world was revealed.

Reggae music has always been a part of E.N Young's life. Growing up with his brothers, Manuel

and Mike'Chunky Roots' Marquez, reggae was around and the influence was strong. Daily, E.N

and his brothers would search for the next reggae tune that caught their ears and lose

themselves within the reggae vibes. Now, E.N is more involved in the reggae scene than ever

imagined. Not only has he established a name for himself as an individual artist but also as a

writer and producer.

Video of E.N Young - Cooyah Raggamuffin [Official Video 2017]



E.N started performing when he was 15 years old and in 2002 he became a member of the

band Stranger. As a band they put out four studio albums and toured on the West coast,

including Guam and Hawaii; which led them to win the San Diego Music Award in 2009. In

2005, E.N Young met Bonita/Chula Vista locals, Roots Covenant. They played the strongest

and most authentic roots reggae sound on the West coast and backed 30+ Jamaican artists. In

2010 E.N began pushing his solo career by releasing his first debut album ‘Luck & Chance No

More’ under his new label, Roots Musician Records; he became the first artist under RMR and

began to tour as a solo artist. Along his musical path, he has played onstage with many

influential reggae artists including Quino Big Mountain, Devastators, Johnny Clarke, Triston

Palma, Sammy Dread, Heptones, Everton Blender, Jah Batta, Michael Palma, Sister Nancy, Edi

Fitzroy, Anuhea, Tamarama, Stranger, Carlton Livingston, Don Carlos, Slightly Stoopid, the

Abyssinians, Clear Conscience, Eek A Mouse, English Man, Gonzo, Tribal Seeds, Milton Henry

and more.

In May 2011, E.N went into studio with Tribal Seeds to produce their new EP ‘SoundWaves.’

The EP was released in July and received world-wide attention. From Hawaii to New York, E.N

Young completed a fall national tour as the opening artist for Tribal Seeds. A year after that E.N

officially joined Tribal Seeds,playing keyboard, melodica and singing.

Construction of E.N’s studio, Imperial Sound Recording Studio took place in August of 2012 and

was completed in January of 2013. Imperial Sound is the most southwest recording studio in the

United States; bordering Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. It was a dream that has manifested into

a professional recording studio. The doors to Imperial Sound were officially opened on January

2, 2013. As soon as the studio was ready bands began to come through the studio to record

some great records. Some of those bands include: Tribal Seeds, High Tide, HIRIE, K Bong,

Beyond I Sight, Gonzo, Inna Vision, Clear Conscience and Without Papers. Imperial Sound

Recording Studio is located near the Imperial Beach in sunny San Diego, California.

E.N Young is continuing to produce sweet reggae music in his imperial sound recording studio,

producing tracks for several bands and artists. He released his 4th studio album ‘Forest

Wilderness’ in May of 2018 which consisted of 9 tracks including some big features from the

reggae legend Half Pint, Peetah Morgan of grammy award winning Morgan Heritage, Kelissa

from the new Jamaican roots revival movement and fellow Roots Musician Records recording

artist Inna Vision from Maui. This is his most artistic and free album so far and he believes it will

be a bridge for new reggae listeners as well as a continuing foundation for roots lovers. E.N

Young's main goal continues to be, to travel the world spreading good through music and

inspire others.

Also See: Tribe of Kings Sound interview with DJ Carlos Culture