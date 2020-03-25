IRAWMA 2020 Winners - Intl Reggae & World Music Awards

The International Reggae and World Music Award Winners have been announced and OnStage Jamaica did a special early presentaion Friday 3/21/2020 honoring the recording artists. Instead of having the full on ceremony at The Marriott in Kingston they did it on a smaller scale. There are almost 40 categories spanning Life time awards and current artists. Check out the presentation. They do a little dance routine covering the history of the music and start with some veteran Jamaican artists.

Video of IRAWMA 2020 Awards Takeover - Onstage March 21 2020

See the ful list of winners at their website https://irawma.com/

