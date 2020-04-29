Jallanzo - Dub MatriXx interview with DJ Carlos Culture

Jallanzo is a Jamaican Reggae Musician and Dub Producer who has been working on many projects you have heard and a brand new set of singles with Jah Sun plus a full Dub Album in it's final stages. Started in music banging on a scavenger hunted drum kit which lead him to win a Tastee Talent Show Competion which eventually propelled him into a life of Reggae Music being in bands as young as 15 years old. In 2014 while playing and touring the globe the DubTonic Kru they won the World Battle of The Bands. Jallanzo is now mastering the art of Live Dubbing as a Dub MatriXx. We talked about Dub and much more. Check it out.

Dub MatriXx is Live Dub Roots Reggae experience from Jallanzo. Born and raised in St. Catherine, Jamaica, Jallanzo is an established multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and engineer. He has shared stage and studio with reggae legends and upcoming artists all over the globe and is especially known for his signature psychedelic dub sound.

In Jallanzo's live dub set, stems are used from his original productions of authentic roots reggae music and infused with pulsating drum & bass, melodious rhythm & vocals splashed with echos & reverb, from an analog mixing board. Dub MatriXx collaborates with various artists and musicians intending to spread the message of love, creating uplifting surroundings worldwide.

Find Jallanzo on Live Dubbing every Saturday at 5:00 PM PST

Check him on his Facebook at Jallanzo productions presents DUB MATRIXx LIVE AT 5

