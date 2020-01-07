Jus Goodie - "In My Life" w/ Inner Circle New Single & Video

Jus Goodie - In My Life featuring Inner Circle

The newest release from Jus Goodie, In My Life featuring the Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle was created at the legendary Circle House Studios. With the perfect combination of an upbeat modern reggae sound, and the classic Inner Circle vibe, In My Life is a timeless jam for all reggae lovers. You may know the "Reggae Rock" singer Jus Goodie hailed in Florida for sometime working with Everton Blender among many others now lives in Boulder. Colorado. The last few years he has taken on the role of lead guitar player for E.N Young based in California. They are constantly touring.

Here is the lyric video to "In My Life with Inner Circle.

Video of Jus Goodie - In My Life (feat. Inner Circle)

Check out "Reggae Rock" live with E.N Young

Video of Jus Goodie -Reggae Rock ft E.N. Young. State Theatre St. Pete

