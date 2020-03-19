Meet the Mother of Reggae Music - Patricia Chin

VP Records has an amazing history with Reggae Music. The Chin Family migrated to the United States to start a new business. 40 years later they are the largest distrubutor of Reggae world wide. Meet the lady behind the label. In 2019 they released a very impressive 40 year anniversary box set to commemortate the mile stone. Check out the video from The Today Show.

Check out Buju Banton OnStage Interview with Winford Williams