Meet the Mother of Reggae Music - Patricia Chin
From Jamaica to New York City and Beyond
March 19, 2020
VP Records has an amazing history with Reggae Music. The Chin Family migrated to the United States to start a new business. 40 years later they are the largest distrubutor of Reggae world wide. Meet the lady behind the label. In 2019 they released a very impressive 40 year anniversary box set to commemortate the mile stone. Check out the video from The Today Show.
