Kevin Kinsella backed by Raiz Muzik plus Man Like Devin & DJ Carlos Culture

Kevin Kinsella (backed by Raiz Muzik)

w/ Man Like Devin (Devin Morrison)

WinstonsOB

12/20/2019

6 PM Doors / 8 PM Show

John Brown's Body and 10 Ft. Ganja Plant founder Kevin Kinsella returns to California for a handful of shows to perform his greatest hits backed by Raiz Muzik with a special opening set from Man Like Devin (Devin Morrison).KEVIN KINSELLAFirst hearing the Bob Marley song “One Love” in Ireland as a 12 year old boy Kevin Kinsella received his calling to play Reggae music. Founding his first band The Tribulations when he was fifteen he soon found himself opening up for Toots and the Maytals who gave him strong encouragement to continue his vocation. The Tribulations recorded their first full album “The Gate” in 1992 and went on to win the Yamaha Soundcheck competition which took them to both Japan and Jamaica.In 1995 Kevin founded and named his second group - John Brown's Body and led them in being signed to Shanachie Records, with whom they recorded several albums which were recognized by both critics and fans as classics of American Reggae. Prior to signing with Shanachie, Kevin had founded his own imprint label, I Town Records, and it was during his tenure as lead singer and primary writer of John Brown's Body that he started and gave name to the group 10 FT Ganja Plant, which has to date recorded 10 albums for ROIR records.Amidst writing, recording and touring with both John Brown's Body and 10 FT Ganja Plant, Kevin has released 4 solo records under his own name, the latest one being“RIDING HIGHER STILL” on his own I Town Records imprint, with worldwide distribution through VP pal. Kevin Kinsella has been recognized as a true disciple of roots reggae music and both a pioneer and veteran of the Reggae movement in the United States. With a distinctive and powerful voice, a unique and recognizable writing style and spirit filled presence and performance energy – Kevin Kinsella continues to be an important contributor to Reggae music, not only in the United States – but to the world.MAN LIKE DEVINDevin Morrison