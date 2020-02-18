Natiruts with 4th & Orange at The Music Box

Originally born in Brasilia under the name Nativus, Natiruts has a successful history that can be told from their extensive discography. In 1999 – already called Natiruts – the band released the album 'Povo Brasileiro' (Brazilian People), which came to confirm the band would not be a fleeting success. “Meu Reggae é Roots” (My reggae is roots) became a huge success and the album was awarded the Gold Record. In 2018, the eighth album – I Love – was released and produced by lead singer Alexandre Carlo in the studio Zeroneutro, in Brasília. Its songs are a trip through rhythms from several corners in the world in interpretations following the best Natiruts' Brazilian Reggae style.



Not on the e-mail list for Presales? CLICK HERE to sign up to be a Music Box VIP and you will never miss a chance to grab tickets before they go on sale to the general public again!

Genre: reggae

Ticket Price: $30 advanced / $35 day of show

PARKING: Street parking and paid lot parking available.

TABLE RESERVATION / VIP: vip@musicboxsd.com / (619) 836-1847

STALK US: Twitter + Instagram: @MusicBoxSD | facebook.com/MusicBoxSD | MusicBoxSD.com | Music Box (619) 795-1337.

BOX OFFICE HOURS Monday - Friday 11:00am - 4:00pm

MUSIC BOX IS STANDING ROOM ONLY UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED