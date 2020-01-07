Pato Banton Live at The Holding Company
Pato Banton Live at The Holding Company
KNG MKR, Dom & Nico, Top Stock and DJ Carlos Culture
Saturday, January 25th at 8:00pm
The Holding Company
5046 Newport Avenue
Ocean Beach
San Diego, CA 92107United States
Event Description:
The legendary Pato Banton and his Now Generation Band are coming for you at The Holding Company. Pato is a roots rocking reggae artist with over 40 years in the business of enetrtaining and educating peole around the world. He has travelled the four corners of the earth carrying his message of Peace & Love. Don't miss this opportunity to caatch a living legend. Special guests KNG MKR, Dom and Nico (from Tribal Theory), and Top Stock. Music by Roots High Power Sound System with DJ Carlos Culture.
It's all happening at The Holding Company in sweet Ocean Beach. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of the show.
See you there!!!