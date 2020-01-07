Pato Banton Live at The Holding Company

The legendary Pato Banton and his Now Generation Band are coming for you at The Holding Company. Pato is a roots rocking reggae artist with over 40 years in the business of enetrtaining and educating peole around the world. He has travelled the four corners of the earth carrying his message of Peace & Love. Don't miss this opportunity to caatch a living legend. Special guests KNG MKR, Dom and Nico (from Tribal Theory), and Top Stock. Music by Roots High Power Sound System with DJ Carlos Culture.

It's all happening at The Holding Company in sweet Ocean Beach. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of the show.

See you there!!!

